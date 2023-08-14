Holland Museum to present musical revue about Idlewild on August 26

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum has announced that it will present a musical revue as part of its Black Eden: Idlewild Past, Present, and Future exhibition. My Idlewild! A Live Historical Revue will be performed on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. at the Holland Armory.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Eventbrite for $25. They will also be available at the door for $35. A limited number of VIP reserved sponsor tables will also be available.

The musical revue will look at the lives of those who made Idlewild a special place. It will feature a live band and vocal artists in a juke-joint atmosphere. They will bring to life historical Idlewild performers, including the Four Tops, Dinah Washington, Fats Waller, and Sarah Vaughan.

The performance will also feature original songs by Gezelle Grier Myers, which tell the story of Idlewild.

