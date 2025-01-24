'Holland' movie shot in Ottawa Co to premiere at SXSW

A "Wildly unpredictable thriller" starring Nicole Kidman, Holland was shot in none other than the real Holland, MI.

The headliner, presented by Epidemic Sound, will premiere at SXSW, according to the festival's schedule.

Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband and son in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.

—Synopsis on SXSW

Since much of the movie takes place during Tulip Time, filmmakers spent a few days of 2023 shooting at iconic Holland landmarks like Windmill Island Gardens while large-scale production was handled in Nashville, TN.

READ MORE: 'We're an iconic spot': Windmill Island Gardens prepares for filming of 'Holland, Michigan' movie to begin

"Having this go national, I think is just wonderful. People see what is great about Holland, Michigan," City of Holland's Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken told FOX 17 ahead of the filming.

8A - Holland, Michigan movie set to begin filming

Holland is directed by Mimi Cave. Bart Lipton and the film's screenwriter, Andrew Sodroski are Executive Producers, while Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari share producer credits.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube