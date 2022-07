OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 66-year-old Holland man is seriously hurt after a crash in Ottawa County Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 112th Avenue and New Holland Street before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the man was driving north on 112th Avenue when he stopped at the intersection then pulled into a westbound semi truck’s path.

Deputies say the semi had the right of way.

The Holland man was later hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities tell us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube