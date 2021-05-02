Watch
Holland man ejected, seriously injured in I-196 crash

Posted at 10:05 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 22:05:52-04

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle on I-196 and 48th Avenue today, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 22-year-old Holland resident drove west on I-196 in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he veered off the road, striking the guard rail near the 48th Avenue overpass.

The vehicle rolled over and landed upside-down on 48th Avenue before catching fire, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver was ejected in the crash and then taken to Spectrum Downtown to be treated for serious injuries, authorities say.

The crash is presently under investigation.

