Holland man arrested in connection to suspicious death of woman

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police have arrested a 28-year-old Holland man in connection to the death of a woman over the weekend.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, when police were called on a report of a 25-year-old woman who had been found dead in her home.

Police investigated and determined the death was suspicious, according to a news release Tuesday.

Detectives continued the investigation and say the victim knew the man arrested well.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an open murder warrant for the man and expect him to be arraigned later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Names will be released after the arraignment.

Detectives continue to investigate and follow up on additional information.