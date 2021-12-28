Watch
Holland man arrested in connection to suspicious death of woman

Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 28, 2021
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police have arrested a 28-year-old Holland man in connection to the death of a woman over the weekend.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, when police were called on a report of a 25-year-old woman who had been found dead in her home.

Police investigated and determined the death was suspicious, according to a news release Tuesday.

Detectives continued the investigation and say the victim knew the man arrested well.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an open murder warrant for the man and expect him to be arraigned later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Names will be released after the arraignment.

Detectives continue to investigate and follow up on additional information.

Anyone with information may contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

