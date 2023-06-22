Holland man arrested for forcing his way into woman's home

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was arrested after a Holland woman called police early Thursday morning, claiming someone had forcibly entered her home.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office got a call from a homeowner in Park Township, who reported a home invasion at her house near 14th Avenue and Lakewood Blvd.

Deputies say the woman knew the alleged invader and had a Personal Protection Order in place, barring the man from approaching the home.

When deputies arrived on scene, they realized the man was still inside the house and refused to come out. Deputies stayed there for almost 9 hours, negotiating with the man to surrender.

Meanwhile, the woman was able to escape the house and make contact with the deputies. She was not hurt, deputies say.

The sheriff's office secured a warrant for the man's arrest, on grounds of Felony Home Invasion, as well as a violation of the Personal Protection Order.

He was arrested around 2:00 p.m.

Deputies say the man, who was identified as a 33-year-old man from the Holland area, is now lodged in the county jail.

The public was never in danger, deputies say, because the incident was confined to the location of the house.

