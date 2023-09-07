Holland Hospital to hold career fair Sept. 13

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital is scheduled to hold a career fair next week.

The event will be held at the hospital’s Conference Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 8–11 a.m. and 3–6 p.m.

We’re told employers may hire attendees on the spot for entry-level positions.

The hospital says schedules are flexible and some roles may allow employees to work from home.

“Holland Hospital is a unique working environment because it is such a close-knit community,” says IT Clinical Analyst Carolina Wright. “Everyone is pretty friendly and outgoing towards you, whereas you might not get that at a larger hospital.”

Full-time and part-time positions are available across all shifts, according to Holland Hospital. Open positions include entry-level, administrative, technical, clinical and professional work.

Benefits reportedly include a 401K, tuition assistance, paid time off, dental and vision insurance, a high-deductible HAS plan and more. Other perks include employee assistance programs and on-site fitness equipment.

Visit the hospital’s career page for more information.

