Holland Hospital honored by healthcare rating site

HOLLAND, Mich. — Healthgrades essentially gave Holland Hospital high honors Tuesday.

The healthcare facility told FOX 17 they’ve been honored with the company’s Outstanding Patient Experience and the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Awards— the only hospital in West Michigan – and 1 of 80 hospitals in the country to achieve the honor.

“These awards are a testament to the incredible teamwork and dedication of all our staff and validation of our consistent focus on improving the health of the communities we serve," Holland Hospital CEO Patti VanDort said.

It puts Holland on top nationwide, too. According to their reviews, the hospital outperforms 98% of hospitals in the US.

Healthgrades also ranks Holland Hospital #1 in Michigan in Surgical Care and Orthopedic Surgery and as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement.