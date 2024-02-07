Holland Hospital delivers triplets at Boven Birth Center

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital’s birth center delivered triplets!

The hospital says Stacey and Peter Palmberg welcomed Magnolia, Marjorie and Fynn on Jan. 25 at about 8 a.m.

“Whether babies come one at a time, two at a time, or even three at a time, our special care nursery allows us to care for the littlest members of our community, and for that we are very grateful," says Boven Birth Center Director Nicole Huisman.

The babies’ grandma just so happens to be a nurse at the hospital!

We’re told triplets are very rare in the U.S., making up about 78.9 births out of 100,000 during 2022.

