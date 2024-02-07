Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Holland Hospital delivers triplets at Boven Birth Center

Triplets born at Holland Hospital
Holland Hospital
Triplets born at Holland Hospital
Triplets born at Holland Hospital
Triplets born at Holland Hospital
Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 12:28:14-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital’s birth center delivered triplets!

The hospital says Stacey and Peter Palmberg welcomed Magnolia, Marjorie and Fynn on Jan. 25 at about 8 a.m.

“Whether babies come one at a time, two at a time, or even three at a time, our special care nursery allows us to care for the littlest members of our community, and for that we are very grateful," says Boven Birth Center Director Nicole Huisman.

The babies’ grandma just so happens to be a nurse at the hospital!

We’re told triplets are very rare in the U.S., making up about 78.9 births out of 100,000 during 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book