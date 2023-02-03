Watch Now
Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret to be held on March 2

Holland Hospital
Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret
Posted at 10:36 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 22:36:57-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has announced the return of its Culinary Cabaret for 2023. The event will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville.

The event features cuisine and refreshments from multiple local restaurants, including Big Lake Brewing, Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant, Butch’s Dry Dock, Fenn Valley Vineyards and Wine Cellars, Pinnacle Center, and 1983 Restaurants.

The Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret will also feature live entertainment. There will also be live and silent auctions, as well as a wine pull, with bottles ranging in value from $20-$100.

Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret

The event will raise funds to benefit the Holland Community Health Center. The health center provides health care to uninsured and under-insured individuals. It offers specialized services including primary, behavioral health, and preventative care, as well as obstetrics, well-men and women visits, and children’s health. The center also offers transportation and social services to remove barriers that patients may face.

Holland Community Health Center

“It is incredibly important to have a health care center that is fully funded by Holland Hospital that allows us to provide care without monetary constraints that patients sometimes face,” said Sue Frost, practice manager at Holland Community Health Center. “We feel very proud of our work providing high-quality care, in alignment with the standards of Holland Hospital, to patients who live in our community.”

The Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret will be held on March 2. More information on the event can be found on the hospital’s website.

