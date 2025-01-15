Holland Harbor’s Big Splash: Study aims to boost navigation and economy

HOLLAND, Mich. — Snow or shine, Holland Harbor is a destination to many in West Michigan.

Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received authorization from Congressman Bill Huizenga to perform a study on deepening the water. But there isn’t money for this project, yet.

"It’s called a feasibility study, and it's an investigation into deepening the harbor,” said Brian Korzetz, outreach coordinator for the Detroit District Army Corps of Engineers.

Adam Fox and Brian Korzetz say the Army Corps of Engineers needs two things: an authorization for the study and an appropriation for the funding.

"We have the authorization; now we're looking for the appropriation or the funding, which is probably going to be a couple of years behind,” said Adam Fox, chief of the planning branch for the Detroit District Army Corps of Engineers.

Congressman Bill Huizenga got the authorization written into the WRDA Act, or the Water Resources and Development Act.

"We did our part on the federal side, making sure that the resources were there through the Army Corps of Engineers. Now, it's really going to be up to state and local to make sure that it can happen,” Huizenga said.

The project, we’re told, would be pricey. But the study would make sure it's worth it. "It might take a little more money on the front end, but the idea is to only do it if it saves money in the long run,” Huizenga said.

There are three things the Army Corps of Engineers look at when conducting the study: Is the project technically feasible? Is it economically justified? And is it environmentally acceptable?

“We are required by law to justify every project through a study before we can actually pick up a shovel,” Fox said.

Huizenga explains that the economy of the Great Lakes is affected by harbor access. "We have an annual issue with dredging along the Great Lakes, because most of those rivers end up dumping sediment into the river mouths and into the harbors themselves,” Huizenga said.

So why Holland Harbor? There’s a local interest, along with benefits to both navigation and the economy.

"In general, when a navigation channel is being looked at to be deepened, the reason for it is to allow ships to bring in heavier cargo, heavier loads," Korzetz said.

This would mean fewer ships and less traffic. "You're paying less per ton of a load if you can have a ship that's more fully loaded come into your harbor," Fox said.

This way, products can be made cheaper. "What would happen if those harbors started shutting down on the commercial side? That could impact prices at the grocery store," Huizinga said.

At every phase of this potential project, the Army Corps of Engineers plan to have public meetings to gather input on how this study will impact locals if it moves forward.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will be at least three years before the actual excavation project would start, as they look to secure funding. They’re targeting late 2026 or sometime in 2027 before anything begins.

