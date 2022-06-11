Holland fitness group hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

HOLLAND, Mich. — Intrinsic Fitness Holland will host a fundraiser to benefit a community member’s efforts in Ukraine.

The “Dance for Ukraine” fundraiser is from 6-9 p.m. on June 17 at Goral Gables Yachts in Holland.

It will feature local Zumba instructors Regina Johnson, Laura Canan, Maria Schaefer and Ashley Rowe.

They will teach a 90-minute Zumba “Master Class” before other instructors in the area lead 30 minutes of bonus songs.

However, the fundraiser isn’t just for dancers.

In addition to the Zumba class, there will be performers from United Dance in Holland, the Mezkla food truck and the Holland Police Department’s Polar Patrol will be there to give out free ice cream.

There’s also a raffle will lots of prizes donated by local businesses.

Plus, Intrinsic Fitness Holland says the first 25 people who participate in the fundraiser will get a free Zumba bracelet.

This event aims to benefit Holland’s Tetyana O’mealy’s efforts to help Ukraine.

