Holland DPS selects police officer, firefighter of the year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) announced the recipients of this year’s top awards for its first responders.

The city says Officer Joy Nelson was named Police Officer of the Year for 2024.

Starting as a cadet in 1998, Officer Nelson went on to become a patrol officer in 2001. Since then, she has served as a community officer, school resource officer, booking officer, field training officer and detective. City officials say Officer Nelson is known for having a positive demeanor and extending that positivity to the community she serves.

Taylor Dils was selected to receive the 2024 Firefighter of the Year award, according to the city of Holland. He started as an on-call firefighter in 2014 and began working at the department full time four years later.

Firefighter Dils is described as a “dedicated member of the team” and has been a proponent of the department’s values. The city says he mentors new firefighters and always looks for ways to better himself and learn new things.

