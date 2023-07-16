Holland DPS investigates body found in wooded area

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man’s body was found in the woods.

Officers responded to a wooded area on the south side of 16th Street, just west of Hope Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They say someone went for a walk in the woods and called police after finding the body.

Holland Public Safety Captain Robert Buursma tells FOX 17 that investigators identified the man as a 60-year-old from Holland. His name has not yet been released.

Holland DPS says investigators did not find any evidence of foul play.

Now, the Ottawa County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine how he died.

