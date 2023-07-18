Holland doctor releases tips on skin cancer prevention, safety

HOLLAND, Mich. — July is UV Safety Awareness Month, and a Holland doctor is marking the occasion by offering tips on how to protect against harmful UV rays.

A fifth of all Americans will contract skin cancer by the time they turn 70, and two people die of the disease every hour, according to Holland Hospital (citing data by the Skin Cancer Foundation).

Dr. Nathan Salinas, M.D., says risk of skin cancer can be reduced significantly with a few simple precautions.

“Every time someone has a sunburn, they have an increased risk of cancer,” says Dr. Salinas. “Five or more sunburns can double the risk of developing melanoma.”

We’re told UV rays are strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. While many people’s first instinct is to cool off in a body of water on sunny days, water can reflect UV rays and lead to increased risk of sunburns.

Dr. Salinas recommends applying sunscreen regardless of whether you choose to enter the water.

“As parents, we need to be faithful about applying and reapplying sunscreen for our kids because they are less likely to think about it,” says Dr. Salinas. “It’s the early protection that makes the biggest difference.”

Sunscreen products boasting SPF 30 or higher offer greater protection, as do products containing minerals like zinc or titanium, according to Dr. Salinas. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your face and the tips of your ears. Use lip balm with SPF to protect your lips.

Healthcare professionals say early detection is key to improving survival rates with skin cancer. Look for the “ABCDE” signs of skin cancer:



Asymmetry: The lesion isn’t a perfect circle.

The lesion isn’t a perfect circle. Border: There are uneven borders around the lesion.

There are uneven borders around the lesion. Color: The lesion sports multiple colors, especially black or dark brown.

The lesion sports multiple colors, especially black or dark brown. Diameter: The lesion is bigger than the size of a pencil eraser (6 mm).

The lesion is bigger than the size of a pencil eraser (6 mm). Evolving: The lesion’s appearance (size, color, shape, etc.) changes over time.

Dr. Salinas recommends patients over 40 to have new moles and dark spots looked at, as well as irritated skin that doesn’t heal within a three-week period.

Visit Holland Hospital’s website to schedule an appointment.

