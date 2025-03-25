Holland Community Health Center raises nearly $244K at fundraising event

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Community Health Center (HCHC) received quite the birthday gift for its 30th anniversary last week.

The Holland Hospital Culinary Cabaret was held at the Pinnacle Center last Thursday, raising nearly $244,000 benefiting the health center’s services. HCHC says the money set a new fundraising record!

We’re told many of the lakeshore area’s top culinary maestros whipped up a wide range of delicious offerings. The Culture Cheese Shop, Gilmore Catering, Hudsonville Ice Cream, and Big Lake Brewing were some of the restaurants who participated in the event.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the 2025 Culinary Cabaret," says Fund Development Coordinator Colleen Perdok. "Celebrating 30 years of HCHC, the energy and generosity displayed by our attendees, sponsors, and volunteers were truly remarkable. This event exemplifies the power of community coming together to make a meaningful difference."

HCHC offers primary care as well as pediatric, behavioral, obstetrics and preventative health services, among others. They also seek to improve healthcare access by providing transportation services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube