Holland City man extradited from Mexico, arrested in connection to 2019 hit-and-run

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash from 2019.

Sebastian Abel Villarreal, 22, of Holland City was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail late Tuesday, according to a news release Wednesday.

Detectives say they had developed information that Villarreal had fled the state and possibly the country, and a multiple-county felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

With help from the United States Marshall’s Service, detectives learned that the suspect was in Mexico.

He was extradited back to the U.S. after the USMS and Mexican law enforcement found him.