Holland bike shop damaged after car crash on Saturday

HOLLAND — Police say the 42 North Bike Shop was damaged after a crash Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old Holland man lost control of his Toyota Camry while trying to pass another car and crashed into the bike shop parking lot. Police say he struck a parked Infinity G37. The impact sent the empty car into the bike shop.

Police say the building sustained moderate damage, but no one was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was issued several citations.