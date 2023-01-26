Holland Arts Council hosting exhibition featuring work from three Michigan artists January 26-March 31

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Arts Council has announced a new exhibition featuring work from three Michigan artists. The Beauty in the Ordinary Paintings by Jim McMillan, Helen Kleczynski, and Thomas Tomasek will be on display from January 26-March 31 in the Arts Council’s Padnos and Armstrong Galleries.

The work in the exhibit is described as finding beauty in ordinary subjects, either around the world or just down the street. The paintings also incorporate dramatic patterns of light and shadow, abstract shapes, poetic colors, and interesting textures.

Holland Area Arts Council Setting Sail by Helen Kleczynski

On February 11, a special event will be held that will feature an Artist Talk. All three artists will tell stories at the event. There will also be live music and hors d’oeuvres.

Holland Area Arts Council On the Road to Reclamation IV by Jim McMillan

