Holland Area Arts presents high school art competition winners

The Holland Area Arts Council presented their Regional High School Art Competition winners.

Artwork made from 11 area high schools and 15 teachers was selected to display online from today until April 24.

The Arts Council chooses a juror whose task is to choose the work to be displayed. This year’s juror, Grand Haven professional artist and retired longtime Hudsonville art teacher, Maggie Bandstra selected seven pieces for awards from the 118 works submitted.

Participating schools include Black River Public School, Coopersville, Grand Haven, Grandville, Holland Christian, Holland, Saugatuck, West Ottawa, Wyoming, and Zeeland East and West.

Awards are provided by Holland Friends of Art, Holland Area Arts Council, and other members of the supportive community. In addition, Olivet College will be awarding art scholarships to selected participating students.

The Arts Council is sponsored in part by The Michigan Council for Arts and Culture and The National Endowment for The Arts.