Highway shut down for deadly Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies shut down southbound US-31 at James St for over 2 hours after a Holland man was fatally hit by a semi Tuesday morning.

According to Deputies on the scene, the 46-year-old was crossing US-31 against the light when it happened.

The name of the man has not been released, as police are still working on notifying family.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. and both lanes were still closed until about 8 a.m.

