Heartsafe Holland urges more businesses, organizations to register AEDs

HOLLAND, Mich. — Data from the America Heart Association shows 90% of people who are shocked with an AED within a minute of going into cardiac arrest survive.

That’s why Ottawa County dispatchers teamed up with a public health organization to improve response times.

Last year, we told you about the PulsePoint AED Registry app, a database that logs AED locations in the area. When a 911 call is made, county dispatchers can lead first responders to the nearest defibrillator.

Heartsafe Holland is encouraging more businesses and organizations to add their AEDs on the PulsePoint app.

Dispatchers use another app, called PulsePoint Respond, to notify those with CPR certifications of nearby emergencies they can assist with.

Download the apps for iOS and Android online.

