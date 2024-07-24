Hearing today for man charged with shooting at girlfriend, 16-year-old

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Vaughn Smith, the man charged in a violent situation that shut down Ottawa Co neighborhood, will have his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Grand Haven.

On May 23, just before 9 a.m., FOX 17 listened as scanners suddenly exploded with activity— police and medical units were being sent to a remote area in Robinson Township. Dispatchers confirmed a violent domestic situation shutting down the area of 96th Ave and Winans St.

As it turned out, 35-year-old Smith shot at his girlfriend with their five children inside the home. Ottawa County Captian, Jake Sparks told us one of the children, a 16-year-old boy, defended the mother with a knife. Deputies say Smith shot at the teen but missed, and the boy's actions likely saved his mother's life.

The woman was treated and released, suffering leg and head injuries. Smith was treated for a knife injury to the neck and was charged with two counts of assault with murderous intent, three counts of felony firearms and one count of illegally owning a gun.

