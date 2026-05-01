HEADS UP: Prescribed burns planned at several Ottawa Co. Parks this weekend

OTTAWA CO., Mich. — A heads up - you may see some smoke coming from a few county parks in Ottawa County this weekend.

Parks & Recreation is planning some prescribed burns, weather dependent.

Friday, May 1 - Grand River Park



Approx. 5 acres for grassland restoration

Early afternoon

Saturday, May 2 - Sterns Creek South



Approx. 5-10 acres for oak barrens restoration

Late morning through mid-afternoon

Sunday, May 3 - Eastmanville Farm



Approx. 10 acres for grassland restoration

Early afternoon

Parks will remain open during the burns, but some trails may be temporarily closed. Parks & Recreation says if you notice smoke around these park locations during the scheduled burns, it is expected and does not need to be reported.

Prescribed burns help reduced woody plant growth, control invasive species, return nutrients to the soil, and promote native grasses and wildflowers that support wildlife and pollinators. It's often used to restore fire-dependent ecosystems, and make sure they don't become overgrown and lose biodiversity.

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