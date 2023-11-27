Harbor Transit launches new mobile app for riders

NORTHWEST OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Harbor Transit Multi-Modal Transportation System has launched a new mobile app for riders. The Lakeshore Go app is now available on the App Store and Google Play store.

On the Lakeshore Go app, users can schedule their own rides, pay their fare, and track their bus en route to their pick-up location.

Harbor Transit’s operating hours will continue to remain the same. Riders will also still be able to call Harbor Transit to schedule a ride.

Harbor Transit has also announced that it will resume fare collection on Monday, December 11, which riders can use the Lakeshore Go app to pay.

“The Lakeshore Go app puts more power in the hands of our riders,” said Harbor Transit Executive Director Scott Borg. “For 48 years, the only way riders have been able to schedule a ride is by calling our dispatch center during operating hours. Now, with Lakeshore Go, our customers can book a ride on the app at their convenience, receive text updates about their exact pick-up time, and track their bus in real time.”

The Lakeshore Go app is now available to download from the App Store and Google Play store.

