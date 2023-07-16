Harbor Humane Society to host its annual fundraiser 'Ales for Tails'

HOLLAND, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society will host its annual summer fundraiser Ales for Tails, benefiting the nonprofit's work.

The event is the largest of the year for Harbor Humane with a goal of raising money for the animals they take in and advocating for their mission.

Last year's event raised $85,000, and this year's goal is $100,000.

On Thursday, July 21, attendees can enjoy live music from Brena, a selection of local Michigan brews on tap, Tito's signature cocktails and even a silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or for $30 at the door. Drink tickets sold separately at event for $5.

The silent auction is already LIVE with over 100 items, which allows people to participate without being present at the event.

Harbor Humane Society's 'Best in Show' partner is Chow Hound Pet Supplies, and their host isThe Shops at Westshore.

For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.