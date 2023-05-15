Harbor Humane offering Taylor Swift tickets as raffle prizes

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Were you unable to snag Taylor Swift tickets during last year’s Ticketmaster debacle? A West Olive animal shelter has some good news!

Harbor Humane announced Sunday it is raffling off two tickets to the Eras Tour in Chicago on June 3. All proceeds benefit the animals in the shelter’s care.

Raffle tickets cost $25 for one entry and $100 for five entries.

Winners will be announced May 26 at a fundraising event in Holland. The shelter says winners do not need to be present to claim their tickets.

Purchase raffle tickets online.

