Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Harbor Humane offering Taylor Swift tickets as raffle prizes

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener – Glendale, Ariz.
Ashley Landis/AP
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener – Glendale, Ariz.
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 16:04:28-04

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Were you unable to snag Taylor Swift tickets during last year’s Ticketmaster debacle? A West Olive animal shelter has some good news!

Harbor Humane announced Sunday it is raffling off two tickets to the Eras Tour in Chicago on June 3. All proceeds benefit the animals in the shelter’s care.

Raffle tickets cost $25 for one entry and $100 for five entries.

Winners will be announced May 26 at a fundraising event in Holland. The shelter says winners do not need to be present to claim their tickets.

Purchase raffle tickets online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather