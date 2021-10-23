Harbor Humane hosting Howl-o-Ween Saturday to benefit the shelter

HOLLAND, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is ready to get spooky at Howl-o-Ween Saturday! This event takes place at the Shops at Westshore in Holland.

This event has fun for the whole family. There will be live music from local band Cos & Cos, as well as food and drinks for adults and kids. There will also be over 50 market vendors from local businesses, a pet costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and more.

The event goes from 2-5 p.m., and is free to attend. Some attractions will cost extra. All proceeds benefit Harbor Humane!