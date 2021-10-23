Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Harbor Humane hosting Howl-o-Ween Saturday to benefit the shelter

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 08:40:45-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is ready to get spooky at Howl-o-Ween Saturday! This event takes place at the Shops at Westshore in Holland.

This event has fun for the whole family. There will be live music from local band Cos & Cos, as well as food and drinks for adults and kids. There will also be over 50 market vendors from local businesses, a pet costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and more.

The event goes from 2-5 p.m., and is free to attend. Some attractions will cost extra. All proceeds benefit Harbor Humane!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time