Harbor Humane holds adoption event for puppy mill dogs

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An adoption event was held at Harbor Humane’s Bissell Community and Training Center on Wednesday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. The event was held two weeks after about 30 dogs arrived at the humane society, after being rescued from a puppy mill.

The types of dogs that were rescued from the puppy mill include Miniature Australian Shepherds, Pomeranians, and Poodles.

The dogs at Harbor Humane are among nearly 100 that came to Michigan after the Bissell Pet Foundation partnered with National Mill Dog Rescue to save more than 225 dogs, after authorities pressured a large-scale puppy mill to shut down.

FOX 17

Harbor Humane says that after being rescued from the conditions they were in, the dogs will have to learn certain things like dealing with stairs and jumping on and off furniture.

“You have to be ready to teach,” said Harbor Humane Society Executive Director Jennifer Self-Aulgur. “They’re not going to be, I will say most of them have done very well. But, there is going to be that period in their new home where they’re getting used to the new sights, sounds, smells. And it’s just very important for the person that adopts them to have patience to realize the trauma that they’ve been put through. And to realize that that trauma has been sustained for a long amount of time.”

The dogs have been relying on foster families to help the animals adjust. Harbor Humane also says that some of the dogs do well with children.

More information on the Harbor Humane Society can be found on the organization’s website.

