Harbor Humane caring for 24 guinea pigs found wandering in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is asking for donations after taking in 24 guinea pigs that were found wandering around Grand Haven.

Harbor Humane announced on Facebook they are caring for two dozen guinea pigs that were found Wednesday night at the intersection of 138th and Green Street in Grand Haven.

Harbor Humane

According to the shelter, the finder gathered all of the guinea pigs they could find and put them in a box. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office immediately brought the box to Harbor Humane.

The guinea pigs range in age and size and will be made available for adoption following their four-day stray hold.

Harbor Humane is asking for guinea pig supply donations like special food, hay, treats and toys to help them care for them.

Harbor Humane

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter or ordered directly through Harbor Humane’s Amazon and Chewy Wish Lists. Monetary donations can be made online or via Facebook.

Anyone with information about the guinea pigs is asked to contact Harbor Humane at office@harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119.

