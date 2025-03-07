Hamilton Community Schools nurse wins 2025 Michigan School Nurse of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — A school nurse with Holland Hospital was selected as Michigan’s School Nurse of the Year!

Jen Yoder was granted the honor this year, making it the second consecutive year someone at the hospital has won the award.

Yoder works at Hamilton Community Schools and currently holds more than 12 years of experience in her field.

Her associates applaud Yoder’s “compassionate heart, leadership, and dedication to providing high-quality medical care.”

"It was very much an honor to think that people trust and appreciate me enough to think I'm worthy of that nomination,” says Yoder. “I'm here doing my job, and not anything special, I'm just doing what I love and what I feel called to do. The fact that others see this as above and beyond is amazing and I'm beyond grateful that the community has come around me."

Yoder will be formally presented with the award during a May 8 ceremony in Bay City.

