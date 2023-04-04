GVSU student workers fight for higher wages, employment policy changes

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Student workers at Grand Valley State University took to the campus clock tower Tuesday, walking out of their workplaces to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

Student workers at GVSU are asking for $15 an hour, an amount they say is a livable, competitive wage.

The group is also asking for changes to student employment policies, like increasing the number of sick days a student worker is allowed. The group also mentioned international students, who can only take on-campus positions due to their VISA status, even if the pay is worse.

The most common wage at GVSU, according to the organizer, is $10.85, a little more than the minimum wage.

He says that's a problem for people like him who have to use other people's meal swipes to eat.

"You've heard the cliches before, college students are notoriously poor, we can't really afford a lot, we survive off of ramen, which is a stereotype. But that stereotype is true for a lot of students who come from lower-income families like myself,” said organizer Jacob Welch.

In response to Tuesday’s demonstration by student workers, GVSU Vice President for Student Affairs Jenny Hall-Jones said in a statement to FOX 17 that they’ve made it a priority to create a task force to explore all aspects of student employment.

“At GVSU, student wages are important because we know financial stability is central to student success. Students who work on campus have better retention rates than the non-campus working population. We believe this is because on-campus employment offers students schedule flexibility as well as support from university staff and supervisors.





“That is why we have made it a priority to create a university-wide student wage task force to explore all aspects of student employment, including wages, wage chart revisions and market comparisons as well as professional development and linking student employment experiences to their career aspirations.







“Our administrators are proud of our students for standing up for what they believe in and encourage those who want to be part of the internal working group to contact the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.”





Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube