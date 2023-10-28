GVSU starts selling alcoholic beverages at football games today

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University will start selling alcoholic beverages at home football games on Saturday.
The Lakers, who stand 6-1 and are ranked No. 5 nationally, will celebrate Homecoming against Michigan Tech with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. at Lubbers Stadium.
GVSU released the following statement regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages beginning Saturday:
"In-Stadium Alcohol Sales
To enhance the fan experience at home football games, GVSU has implemented in-stadium alcohol sales beginning Saturday, October 28th. TIP certified servers will sell 12oz or 16oz beer and seltzer at four
locations in Lubbers Stadium. Alcohol will not be served to visibly intoxicated patrons. A maximum of two alcoholic beverages per person may be purchased per transaction. Alcohol sales throughout the entire stadium will conclude at the start of the fourth quarter, and alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. Personnel at the gates will ensure that all containers containing alcohol are poured out and empty as patrons exit the venue. No alcoholic or any other beverages are allowed to be brought into the stadium for consumption without the expressed prior consent of GVSU."