GVSU film and video program founder passes

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A well-known member of the Grand Valley State University community has passed away.

Today relatives and an alumni group posted that Barbara Roos died this morning surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara founded the Film and Video program at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and was a long-time professor before retiring.

She has also been a former TV documentary producer and writer, producing PSA’s for various non-profits.

There is no word on "memorial arrangements" yet, but the Film and Video Alumni group is asking former colleagues and students to share memories of her for a special tribute.