Group in custody after incident with gun and woman in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of males were taken into custody after an incident involving a gun and a woman Friday.

At 2:21 p.m. Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a felonious assault at 949 44th St. The investigation showed that a group of males approached a vehicle, produced a gun and made contact with a female victim. She was not injured in the incident.

With assistance from the Grand Rapids Police Department, the vehicle was stopped and the males were taken into custody. One of them was taken to the Youth Home.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

