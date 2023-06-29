Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Grandville man in critical condition after car hits tree in Allendale

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.png
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.png
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 13:41:08-04

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A Grandville man suffered critical injuries in an Allendale crash Thursday morning.

Citing witness statements, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a silver 2004 Dodge Ram heading west on Lake Michigan Drive swerved all across the road, hitting multiple curbs and street signs at around 10:45 a.m.

The car left the road at 64th Avenue and hit a tree at shortly after, deputies say.

We’re told the 49-year-old driver was the only person inside the vehicle. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Deputies believe the driver incurred a medical emergency before the crash.

The public is instructed to seek an alternate route while investigations take place.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward