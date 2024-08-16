Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Grand Valley PD adds K9 Scout to campus team

Students at Grand Valley State University will see a new four-legged protector on campus! The Grand Valley Police Department recruited a new K9 Thursday.
Grand Valley Police Department K9 Scout
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will see a new four-legged protector on campus!

The Grand Valley Police Department (GVPD) recruited a new K9 Thursday.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever, named Scout, specializes in detecting explosives. He will also assist in the department’s day-to-day operations, namely recreational areas and student housing.

“It really ups our game as far as our ability to interact with our community, and as it is, an explosives dog, again… this will be someone, or an asset, rather, that will help mitigate any issues that we have in relationship to any explosive situations on the campus,” says GVPD Public Safety Director Brandon DeHaan.

The department explains Scout is one of their creative solutions to boosting safety on campus.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book