Grand Valley PD adds K9 Scout to campus team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will see a new four-legged protector on campus!

The Grand Valley Police Department (GVPD) recruited a new K9 Thursday.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever, named Scout, specializes in detecting explosives. He will also assist in the department’s day-to-day operations, namely recreational areas and student housing.

“It really ups our game as far as our ability to interact with our community, and as it is, an explosives dog, again… this will be someone, or an asset, rather, that will help mitigate any issues that we have in relationship to any explosive situations on the campus,” says GVPD Public Safety Director Brandon DeHaan.

The department explains Scout is one of their creative solutions to boosting safety on campus.

