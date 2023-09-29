Watch Now
Grand Rapids woman, child hurt in Tallmadge Township crash with semi

Ottawa County Cruiser
Ottawa County Cruiser
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 29, 2023
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a crash in Tallmadge Township late Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 11:45 a.m. near Lake Michigan Drive and Sessions Drive.

We’re told a 28-year-old Clarksville man in a semitruck drove west on Lake Michigan Drive when it was hit in the side while trying to turn onto a private driveway.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman, sustained a head injury, according to OCSO. Her improperly secured 3-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital.

The semi driver was unhurt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

