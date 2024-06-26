Grand Rapids resident dies after 3-car crash in Tallmadge Twp.

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids resident is dead after a three-car crash in Tallmadge Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 4:15 p.m. at Lake Michigan and Trillium drives, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told two eastbound vehicles, a 2005 Jeep and 2021 Dodge Charger, hit each other on Lake Michigan Drive. The impact caused the Charger to veer across the centerline and into the path of a 2008 Pontiac.

Deputies say one of the vehicles caught fire.

The 27-year-old driver in the Pontiac died from the incident, according to OCSO. The Charger driver was airlifted in serious condition. The Jeep driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash, which shut down Lake Michigan Drive, is still under investigation.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to connect with OCSO or Silent Observer.

