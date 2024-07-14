Watch Now
Grand Rapids man drowns in Lake Michigan near Pigeon Lake Pier

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Jul 14, 2024

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the 38-year-old victim was about 100 yards from shore south of Pigeon Lake Pier when he disappeared below the surface.

We’re told bystanders pulled the man to shore and provided CPR. First responders took over when they arrived but were unable to revive him.

OCSO credits the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department and AMR for their assistance.

