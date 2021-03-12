Menu

Skateboarder dies after being hit by car

Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 12, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is dead after a getting hit by a car while riding a skateboard Thursday evening in Grand Haven.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and S. 3rd, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Police say a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man went through the stop sign on his skateboard and was hit by a vehicle traveling west on Franklin.

The vehicle was being driven by a 45-year-old Grand Haven woman.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He was taken into surgery but less than a day later police say he succumbed to his injuries.

Grand Haven police continue to investigate.

