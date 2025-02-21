Grand Rapids man arrested for Georgetown Township home invasions, larceny

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested for allegedly breaking into people’s cars and entering homes in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they responded to reports of a suspicious man committing the aforementioned crimes near Richard Street and Valley View Avenue Friday morning.

We’re told deputies created a perimeter after spotting a suspicious vehicle. With help from nearby residents and a K9 unit, authorities found the 32-year-old suspect and apprehended him after a foot chase.

The suspect was taken to the Ottawa County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube