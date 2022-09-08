Grand Haven's Hispanic Heritage Celebration to run from September 16-24

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative has announced a line-up of events in Grand Haven to celebrate Hispanic heritage. The celebration will run from September 16-24.

On September 16, the tribute concert The Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla will be performed at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature dancing, food vendors, beer, margaritas, and mojitos. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Prior to the start of the concert, there will be a Selena look-alike concert at 7 p.m., where contestants will choose from three songs to dance or lip sync to for 30 seconds. The winner will be chosen by the audience, who will be awarded $100. The winner will also be invited to sit in the VIP area with a guest. Contestants for the competition can enter to participate from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Quintanilla’s first studio album, Selena, was released in 1989. Her other albums include 1990’s Ven Conmigo, 1992’s Entre a Mi Mundo, and 1994’s Amor Prohibido. Her fifth and final album, Dreaming of You, was released shortly after her death in 1995. Her 1993 live album Live! went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Album. In 1997, a film about Quintanilla’s life and career was released by Warner Bros., which starred Jennifer Lopez and was directed by Gregory Nava. In 2020, a series about the singer premiered on Netflix, which starred Christian Serratos.

Disney/AP This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

After the concert ends at 9 p.m., there will be musical fountains, featuring music from Disney’s 2021 animated film Encanto. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film stars Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal, and John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal. It also features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is well-known for his musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. The film later won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The movie’s song “Dos Oruguitas” was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Restaurant Week will run from September 19-24. Throughout the week, local restaurants will feature an entrée, drink, or appetizer that honors a Hispanic country.

The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will be held on September 24, starting at 11 a.m. The event will begin at 1st Street and Washington Avenue with the Parade of Flags. The parade will conclude with each flag being placed around the water fountain at Central Park. The Mercado will also open at 11 a.m., with more than 40 booths. It will feature authentic Hispanic clothing, pottery, and jewelry.

The fiesta will also have entertainment starting at 12 p.m. with DJ Money Mike, Holland’s Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca, Chicago’s Necalli Cultural Movement, Grupo Viento Los Hermanos Valdez, Bacha Popi, and Chicago’s DJ Marco Herrera Mix.

There will also be a children’s activity tent, featuring a bounce house, animal petting zoo, and pinatas. Food booths and trucks with authentic Hispanic food will also be there. Starting at 11 a.m., The Capre de Cerveza will serve Mexican beers, margaritas, and mojitos.

