Grand Haven's Chinook Pier revitalized with food trucks, games and more!

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Shops and restaurants have returned to Chinook Pier in Grand Haven!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon.

The space used to be home to a shopping center until the building was demolished in 2020 due to safety reasons.

After the pier spent several years as unused space, Grand Haven Main Street endeavored to give it some temporary flair.

Now the space features food trucks and a surf shop.

“We created a little bit of an area for vibrancy for gathering and we have five food trucks around,” says Grand Haven Main Street Executive Director Jeremy Swiftney. “[We’re] trying to encourage the public to come down and grab a quick bite to eat for lunch or dinner.”

In addition to having several food options, the pier is also home to games and other activities.

Swiftney says it’s a great space to enjoy the waterfront. “Enjoy the space,” he says. “Enjoy Grand Haven for all that it is and its beauty and have a good time.”

We’re told there is also a farmers market close by and more than 80 parking spaces.

