Grand Haven Township motorist dies after hitting tree in Robinson Township

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 17:43:09-05

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Haven Township resident has died in a Robinson Township crash Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of 124th Avenue on Lincoln Road shortly after 4 p.m.

We’re told the 36-year-old driver was headed east on Lincoln Road when they lost control and left the road, hitting a tree.

Deputies say the driver was thrown from the vehicle on impact and died of his injuries.

Lincoln Road is closed between M-231 and 128th Avenue as investigations continue, the sheriff’s office says.

Motorists are advised to use another route until the road reopens.

