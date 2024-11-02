Grand Haven Township motorcycle rider injured hitting deer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer Saturday afternoon.

At 2:36 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle down on Lakeshore Avenue near Timber Dunes Drive in Grand Haven Township. The investigation revealed that a 24-year-old Bay City man was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Lakeshore when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and hit the deer.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakeshore Avenue was closed in both directions during the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

