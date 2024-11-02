Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Grand Haven Township motorcycle rider injured hitting deer

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 11022024
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 11022024
Posted
and last updated

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer Saturday afternoon.

At 2:36 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motorcycle down on Lakeshore Avenue near Timber Dunes Drive in Grand Haven Township. The investigation revealed that a 24-year-old Bay City man was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Lakeshore when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and hit the deer.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakeshore Avenue was closed in both directions during the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17