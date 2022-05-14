Grand Haven Township head-on crash hospitalizes 3

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Grand Haven Township Friday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue before 6:30 p.m.

We’re told a 26-year-old Grand Haven man in a Lincoln MKX was traveling east on Lake Michigan Drive when he failed to yield while turning onto 144th Avenue, hitting a pickup truck driven by a 72-year-old man from Grand Rapids.

Deputies say the Grand Haven man and his 33-year-old female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The 72-year-old pickup driver is being treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information pertaining to the crash are asked to get in touch with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

