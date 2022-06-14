Grand Haven to host 61st Annual Art Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The 61st Annual Grand Haven Art Festival will take place Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.

The Chamber of Commerce puts on the festival, which will feature more than 70 artists.

“The festival will showcase everything from photography and sculpture to fiber art and jewelry. This year we are looking forward to seeing gusts stroll throughout Washington Avenue as they peruse and search for that perfect piece to add to their collection. Each item is unique and we have several new artisans this year,” said Art Festival Director Antoinette Martin.

The Chamber asks all attendees to take a brief survey either online or at the chamber and festival’s information tent on Washington Avenue and Second Street.

Those who respond to the survey will get entered to win a custom piece of pottery from local artist Brad Patterson.

Martin says there will also be free arts guides available for visitors. “It will list the artists’ art medium, where they are from and their contact information,” added Martin.

The festival includes Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street.

Festival organizers say it’s a great opportunity for families with young children to participate in free arts and crafts activities provided by local businesses.

For more information, visit the Grand Haven Art Festival Facebook page or website.

