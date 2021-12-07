Grand Haven schools to reopen after threats deemed not credible

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) will reopen after threats made over social media were deemed not credible by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, according to the school district.

We’re told buildings will be open Wednesday, Dec. 8 for extracurricular activities, rentals, and Open Door at Central High School. School is scheduled to resume Thursday, Dec. 9.

“We are grateful for the individuals who reported these posts and for the investigators who continue to work closely with us and officials from other local districts,” says Superintendent Andrew Ingall. “It takes all of us, working together, to keep our schools safe.”

Officials wish to remind the public that making threats can potentially lead to criminal consequences.

Those who detect potential threats are encouraged to report them to OK2Say or by calling Silent Observer at 1877-88-SILENT.

READ MORE: 'You're getting locked up': Michigan prosecutors warn students about making school threats

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube