Grand Haven school bus with students on board involved in head-on crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a head-on crash involving a Grand Haven Public Schools bus in Robinson Township Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection at 138th Avenue and Green Street after 4 p.m.

We’re told a 20-year-old Grand Haven woman in a 2010 Chevy Impala drove east when she crossed the centerline and hit the westbound bus.

Around 20 students were on board during the crash, deputies say.

No one was hurt.

The crash resulted in the temporary closure of Green Street while cleanup efforts took place.

